ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. ANGLE has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.
About ANGLE
