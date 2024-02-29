ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. ANGLE has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

