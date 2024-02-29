Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The firm has a market cap of C$796.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
