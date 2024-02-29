Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.