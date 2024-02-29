Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

