Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.