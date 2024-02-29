Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 75,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE KD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 128,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,026. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

