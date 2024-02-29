Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of PlayAGS worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,675 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in PlayAGS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,708.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,567 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AGS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 16,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

