Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ESAB worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

