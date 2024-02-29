Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 38,670 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

SPB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

