Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 297,733 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,733 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,061. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

