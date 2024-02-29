Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. 270,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

