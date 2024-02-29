Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 244,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,212. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

