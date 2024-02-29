AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

