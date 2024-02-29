Analyzing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exactus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exactus and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Jushi $284.28 million 0.48 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

About Exactus

(Get Free Report)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.