Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $73.46

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

