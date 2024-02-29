Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $73.46

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO
Insider Activity at Southern
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southern Price Performance
Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.