Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $54.22

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.
MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex
Methanex Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.