Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $54.22

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

