Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Price Target at £100.44

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($129.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.9 %

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

LSEG opened at GBX 8,744 ($110.91) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,426.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,029.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,652.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 79.30 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £101.23 ($128.40), for a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,793,017.09). 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.