Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $108.14

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

