Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $108.14

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.14.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
LNTH stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
