Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $272.92

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.92.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

