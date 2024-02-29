Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $71.55

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

