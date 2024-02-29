Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.12. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

