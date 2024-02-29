Analysts Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 229,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.