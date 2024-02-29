Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 96,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

