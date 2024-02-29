Analysts Issue Forecasts for CleanSpark, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CleanSpark in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $18.08 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

