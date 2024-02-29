Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.0 %

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.