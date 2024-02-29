AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.46.

Get AMP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMP

In related news, insider Alexis George 138,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. In related news, insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($19,411.76). Also, insider Alexis George 138,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Wealth Management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; financial advice and equity investments services; and a portfolio of banking and investment products, as well as corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.