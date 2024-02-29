Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $855,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.