Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

