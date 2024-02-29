Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

