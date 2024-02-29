American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.