American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $36.19 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

