American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.