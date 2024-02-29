American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,047,000 after buying an additional 425,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,817,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,446,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,336,000 after acquiring an additional 629,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

