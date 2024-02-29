Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $22.90. Ameresco shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 291,883 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.