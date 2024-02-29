Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.54

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 234055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.2 %

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

