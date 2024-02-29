Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

