Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
