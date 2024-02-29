Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 148.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

