AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.46. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 7,486,979 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.