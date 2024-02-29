AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.46. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 7,486,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

