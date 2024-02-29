Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 9.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 1,111,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,232,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1,761.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 850,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 804,370 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amarin by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

