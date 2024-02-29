Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 12%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.79. 8,254,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,992,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,364 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 44.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.