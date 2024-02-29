Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stake Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,280 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.71% of Alphatec worth $30,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 262,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,733. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.