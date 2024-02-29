AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,254,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

