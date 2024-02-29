Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $31.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

