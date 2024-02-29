Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

ALKT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 449.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.