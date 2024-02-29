Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.82% of Alkami Technology worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

