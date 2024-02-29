Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.39 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

