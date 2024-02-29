Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology stock opened at $302.39 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,793,000 after buying an additional 103,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

