Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.11

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 20905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,991. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,277,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 249.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alarm.com by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

