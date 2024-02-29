Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.56 and a 1-year high of C$20.20.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.