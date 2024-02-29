Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $202.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alamo Group by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

